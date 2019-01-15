Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Say 'Goodbye' to Carol Channing: 'One of the Greatest Entertainers'

The Great White Way is paying tribute to one of their own.

Carol Channing, the saucer-eyed, gravelly voiced Broadway barnstormer whose offbeat personality and marquee value fueled such Golden Age musicals as Gentleman Prefer Blondes and Hello, Dolly!, has died, her publicist B Harlan Boll confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. She was 97.

Tributes to the late Tony winner have poured in since the news of her death broke early Tuesday morning, with stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters honoring the late Broadway legend.

Miranda quoted lyrics from a Hello, Dolly! song and said simply, “Goodbye, Carol,” while Peters honored her charming personality.

“She was show business and love personified,” she wrote.

“When the whistles blow

And the cymbals crash

And the sparklers light the sky

I'm gonna raise the roof

I'm gonna carry on

Give me an old trombone

Give me an old baton

Before the parade passes by!”

Goodbye, Carol.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6KFQzrcWV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 15, 2019

She was show business and love personified ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/isNzReB733 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 15, 2019

I am so sad just lost my incredible original inspiration #carolchanning I saw her in Hello Dolly when I was 8 and she changed my DNA love you lady forever one of the greatest entertainers of all times — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 15, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote a sweet message for the late actress and referenced one of the songs that made her famous.

“One of Broadway’s greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl’s best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly,” he wrote.

One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly. https://t.co/0u2zLcAnff — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2019

97 ain’t bad for a lifespan. Thank you Carol Channing. Because of you diamonds and raspberries are my favorites. #rip — Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 15, 2019

Goodbye Dolly .. Rest In Peace carol Channing 🙏🏿😇 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) January 15, 2019

Playbill editor Ryan McPhee shared a video of Channing performing at 90 years old that showed just how much she loved it.

“Carol Channing convinced you she was invincible on the stage,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Carol Channing convinced you she was invincible on the stage. Here she is a month shy of 90, beaming as if performing were giving her life. https://t.co/ANiK7cfsTp pic.twitter.com/T3emRH4P7u — Ryan McPhee (@rdmcphee) January 15, 2019

Between Blondes and Dolly!, Channing did nightclubs and TV appearances. And while, because of her exaggerated personality and gestures, movies were never really her forté (Marilyn Monroe played Lorelei on screen in Gentleman Prefer Blondes), she did earn an Oscar nomination as the eccentric rich widow in 1967’s Thoroughly Modern Millie.