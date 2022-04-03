Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal's Relationship in Pictures
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attended the same high school but didn't connect until 2005 when he invited her to see him in a Freestyle Love Supreme show. They got married in 2010 and have two sons together, Sebastian and Francisco. Take a look at their sweet love story in pictures
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal are one of Hollywood's cutest couples, and have demonstrated their love at various events over the years. When the Hamilton creator was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, the couple shared a kiss for the cameras.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the Tick, Tick...Boom! Premiere
During the N.Y.C. premiere of Tick, Tick...Boom! in November 2021, which marked Miranda's feature directorial debut, the Oscar-nominee couldn't contain his laughter as he posed alongside Nadal.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal Attending a Wedding Together
While attending a wedding together in April 2019, the couple posed in the photobooth together, which included a snapshot of them grabbing a smooch.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at Corbin Bleu's Birthday Party
Miranda and Nadal posed cheek to cheek as they attended a 21st birthday bash for Corbin Bleu, who had recently joined the new cast of Miranda's Broadway musical In the Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the Opening Night of Hamilton
Miranda had his wife by his side as they attended the opening night of Hamilton on Broadway in August 2015.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the 2016 Tony Awards
Miranda leaned in for a kiss as he and Nadal attended the Tony Awards in 2016, where Hamilton took home 11 awards.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the 2008 Tony Awards
Miranda walked alongside Nadal on the red carpet as they attended the 2008 Tony Awards, where In the Heights won best musical.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the Mary Poppins Returns Premiere
Miranda and Nadal looked stunning as they attended the world premiere of his film Mary Poppins Returns.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The duo held hands as they attended 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at an In the Heights Afterparty
Following the premiere of In the Heights at Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, the two hit the dance floor at an afterparty.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at the Encanto Premiere
The two coordinated their looks as they attended the premiere of Disney's Encanto, which earned Miranda an Oscar nomination at the 2022 ceremony.