Lily Tomlin's Amazing Life and Career in Photos

01 of 17 Lily Tomlin as a Child Courtesy Lily Tomlin Born Mary Jean Tomlin in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, she was always drawn to performing. "I used to make material for us to do for shows in the backyard when I was about this age," Tomlin (with brother Richard in 1945) told PEOPLE.

02 of 17 Lily Tomlin with Her Parents Courtesy Lily Tomlin Tomlin with parents Guy and Lillie Mae and brother Richard. She initially attended Wayne State University with the intention of studying medicine, but soon left school to pursue a career onstage and moved to New York in 1965.

03 of 17 Lily Tomlin on Laugh-In Courtesy Lily Tomlin After gaining a following for her work in West Village comedy shows and appearances on The Merv Griffin Show, Tomlin was invited to join the cast of Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in 1969. She's seen here as her 5-year-old Laugh-In character Edith Ann, with Richard Pryor. "I had fun acting like a kid in that chair!" she told PEOPLE.

04 of 17 Lily Tomlin's Emmy Awards Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Lily Tomlin has 25 Emmy nominations and 6 wins to her name, including the two she won in 1974 for writing and performing in her self-titled TV special.

05 of 17 Lily Tomlin in Nashville Paramount/Getty Images Her debut film appearance earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and marked a long collaboration with director Robert Altman.

06 of 17 Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5 Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Tomlin starred in some major movie hits, including 1980's 9 to 5 (seen here with Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda). "I remember the day Dolly came on-set and played the '9 to 5' song for us with her fingernails!" Tomlin told PEOPLE. "I just thought, 'This movie is going to make it because of that song.' "

07 of 17 Lily Tomlin at the Emmys Getty In 1984 she arrived at the Emmys dressed as her Laugh-In character Ernestine (inset). "Joan Collins was going up the stairs in front of me, and all the fans let out a big roar when they saw Ernestine," Tomlin recalls. "Joan turned around, thinking it was for her, and she looked over and saw Ernestine and doubled over laughing. I loved her ever after!"

08 of 17 Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's Love Story Courtesy Lily Tomlin Tomlin says the secret to her more than 50-year relationship with her wife and longtime writing partner, Jane Wagner, is mutual "admiration and respect."

09 of 17 Lily Tomlin's Friends in Comedy Ann Clifford/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty She calls her All of Me costar Steve Martin "very centered and very gentlemanly." On-set he was "very subdued and played cards with the crew. Then suddenly he would be inspired and just launch into the scene."

10 of 17 Lily Tomlin's Comedy Career Buena Vista Pictures Tomlin and Big Business costar Bette Midler "played twins and had to constantly change and go back out. I'd say, 'Ten dollars to the one who gets ready first,' so we had a little incentive."

11 of 17 Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's Wedding Paul Zone Wagner and Tomlin proudly picked up their marriage license a few days before exchanging vows on Dec. 31, 2013.

12 of 17 Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's Tony Nominations HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images Tomlin and her wife, writer Jane Wagner, were creative collaborators from the time they met in 1971 — but their most famous work together was a 1986 one-woman show called The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, written by Wagner and for which Tomlin won a Tony. In 2001, they were recognized with nominations for the work as producers in the show's revival staging.

13 of 17 Lily Tomlin on The West Wing Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock The actress (pictured here with Martin Sheen) had a memorable role as Deborah Fiderer, President Josiah Bartlet's no-nonsense executive secretary.

14 of 17 Lily Tomlin Wins a Kennedy Center Honor BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images In 2014, the actress was recognized for her contributions to the arts by the Kennedy Center, alongside Al Green, Tom Hanks, Sting and Patricia McBride.

16 of 17 Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's Lifelong Friendship Melissa Moseley for Netflix Tomlin reunited with Fonda for their current Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.They play women who become friends after learning their husbands are gay and in love with each other. "I just laugh when I'm around her," Tomlin says.