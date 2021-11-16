Lily-Rose Depp Seen Packing on PDA with French Rapper Yassine Stein

Lily-Rose Depp is stepping out with her new beau Yassine Stein.

The actress and model was photographed with Stein, a French rapper, on Sunday while in Los Angeles.

The duo was seen sharing a kiss while heading to a supermarket after grabbing coffee and matcha. In a second photo, Stein was seen walking alongside Depp with his arm around the actress.

In October, Depp, 22, and Stein were photographed together during a stroll in Paris, according to the Daily Mail.

Depp's outing comes three months after the actress was photographed kissing her former Yoga Hosers costar Austin Butler while in London.

Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet after meeting on the set of the Netflix film The King. Chalamet revealed they'd split after he described himself as "currently single" in April 2020.

Although the pair never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the years.

In 2019, Chalamet and Depp were seen together at the Venice Film Festival, where the film — and were spotted kissing on a boat in Capri shortly after attending the premiere.