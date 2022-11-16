Lily-Rose Depp on Not Addressing Dad Johnny's Amber Heard Trial: 'I'm Not Here to Answer for Anybody'

"I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," said Lily-Rose Depp

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 04:08 PM
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty; John Phillips/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp doesn't feel obligated to address dad Johnny Depp's controversial defamation trial with Amber Heard.

The Idol actress/model, 23, told ELLE why she has opted not to speak about the drama between her dad Johnny, 59, and his ex-wife Heard, 36, explaining that she was raised to respect privacy.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," said Lily-Rose. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

She added that Johnny and her mom Vanessa Paradis "protected" her and brother Jack, now 20, from the spotlight "as much as possible" growing up.

"I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know," she said, later adding that fame is a "weird thing to navigate."

"It's different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy," Lily-Rose said. "I guess it's something that I've had to make my own way with."

Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Felix Cooper

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After a six-week trial in Virginia earlier this year, a jury found that Heard defamed Johnny in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million. They are both appealing the verdicts.

Johnny previously said part of his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard was to do so for his children. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he said in his reaction to the June 1 verdict.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss Explains Why She Testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Had to Say the Truth'

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he added, sharing that the "jury gave me my life back."

Heard, who is mom to 19-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige, said in a statement after the verdict, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

Related Articles
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
Julia Fox attends Converse Presents "Savitree," A Richie Shazam Short Film, At The Tribeca Festival
Julia Fox Shows Support for Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial Verdict: 'None of Us Are Safe'
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Is Living in Europe and 'Focused on Raising Her Daughter' After Johnny Depp Trial: Source
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Is No Longer Dating Joelle Rich, a Lawyer from His U.K. Trial
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in Los Angeles, United States on February 24th, 2008
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Appeals Amber Heard's $2 Million Counterclaim Win, Argues Verdict Was 'Erroneous'
Amber Heard, Elon Musk
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Gets Movie Treatment in 'Hot Take' Trailer 4 Months After Verdict
Joelle Rich, of Schillings in London, right, walks into courtroom along with actor Johnny Depp after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., . Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 02 May 2022
Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Joelle Rich Attended His Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Show Support
Johnny Depp kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. His attorneys from his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, attended
Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience
Amber Heard, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Johnny Depp at the Puffins red carpet during the Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 17, 2021.
Johnny Depp Is 'Dating and Genuinely Seems Happy' 3 Months After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Source
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial to Be the Subject of Upcoming Movie
Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax
Johnny Depp Is Now Filing to Appeal the $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Countersuit
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know