Lily-Rose Depp on Not Addressing Dad Johnny's Amber Heard Trial: 'I'm Not Here to Answer for Anybody'

Lily-Rose Depp doesn't feel obligated to address dad Johnny Depp's controversial defamation trial with Amber Heard.

The Idol actress/model, 23, told ELLE why she has opted not to speak about the drama between her dad Johnny, 59, and his ex-wife Heard, 36, explaining that she was raised to respect privacy.

"When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts," said Lily-Rose. "I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

She added that Johnny and her mom Vanessa Paradis "protected" her and brother Jack, now 20, from the spotlight "as much as possible" growing up.

"I know my childhood didn't look like everybody's childhood, and it's a very particular thing to deal with, but it's also the only thing that I know," she said, later adding that fame is a "weird thing to navigate."

"It's different experiencing it firsthand rather than by proxy," Lily-Rose said. "I guess it's something that I've had to make my own way with."

After a six-week trial in Virginia earlier this year, a jury found that Heard defamed Johnny in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Additionally, Heard won one of her defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million. They are both appealing the verdicts.

Johnny previously said part of his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard was to do so for his children. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he said in his reaction to the June 1 verdict.

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up," he added, sharing that the "jury gave me my life back."

Heard, who is mom to 19-month-old daughter Oonagh Paige, said in a statement after the verdict, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."