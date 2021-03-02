Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell also star in Voyagers

Lily-Rose Depp’s Journey in Space Descends Into Madness in Trailer for Voyagers

Lily-Rose Depp is jetting off for a chaotic journey into space

In the trailer for Voyagers, released Tuesday by Liongsate, Depp, 21, stars as a young woman that is among a group embarking on a expedition to space to colonize a distant planet.

But when the group — which includes stars Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell — uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures.

"Who cares about the rules, we can do what we want," Sheridan's character says in the trailer.

The film, directed by Neil Burger (Limitless), also stars Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell and Madison Hu.

Burger, Basil Iwanyk, and Brendon Boyea produced the film, which is from Lionsgate and AGC Studios in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited and Ingenious Media.

Voyagers was initially slated for theatrical release on November 25, 2020, but was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.