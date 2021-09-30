Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay Are Convinced They're Animals in Wild Wolf Trailer: WATCH

Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay star in Wolf, an upcoming drama about two young people with species dysphoria who fall in love at a treatment center

Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay are getting in touch with their wild side in the trailer for their newest film, Wolf.

Depp, 22, stars in the upcoming drama as Wildcat, a young woman who believes she is a wildcat trapped in a human's body while MacKay, 29, plays Jacob, a man who is convinced he is a wolf.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a newly released trailer for the film, Jacob is sent to a treatment center to cure his species dysphoria, which IndieWire describes as "a disorder in which individuals believe they have been born into the body of the wrong species."

Shortly after he arrives at the clinic — which is described in the trailer as a place in the woods for "people who didn't fit into the real world" — Jacob meets Wildcat, who has been at the facility for as long as she can recall.

"They say the wolf and the wildcat are natural enemies," Depp says in a voiceover. "But they're wrong."

Lily-Rose Depp Believes She's an Animal in Wolf Trailer Credit: Focus Features

The two immediately form an unlikely bond, but today's trailer indicates trouble for the couple, as they're pulled away from each other and at one point, lean in for a kiss while Jacob is kept behind bars in a cage.

"Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family," the film's official description reads. "When he's sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of 'curative' therapies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lily-Rose Depp Believes She's an Animal in Wolf Trailer Credit: Focus Features

Jacob is warned by another patient of one specific therapist at the center named The Zookeeper. Wildcat cautions him to "keep clear" of him.

Depp's latest film comes from director and writer Nathalie Biancheri. Wolf, which also stars Paddy Considine and Eileen Walsh, initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.