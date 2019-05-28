The birthday girl was feeling herself.

On Monday, Lily-Rose Depp left her teens and turned 20-years-old. The actress and model marked the milestone with a sultry selfie on her Instagram.

“She’s twentea,” the star punningly captioned the photo. She struck a pose, looking away from the camera to show-off her charcoal, cat-eye makeup, done to match her orange and black, tiger-print top.

Several of her famous friends left comments on the post, wishing the Planetrium star the best on her birthday.

“Happy happy birthday!!” fellow actress Lily Collins wrote in the comments, while Natalie Portman, her Planetrium co-star, commented with series of explosion emojis.

Model Stella Maxwell paid tribute to her friend and shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram story, writing “Happy birthday lil @lilyrose_depp, Love you,” alongside the photo.

When Lily-Rose turned 18, her father, Johnny Depp, 55, — who shares Lily-Rose and her brother, John Christopher III, 17, with ex Vanessa Paradis —admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that watching her grow up “freaks” him out.

“She’s growing up. It’s incredible. It happened very quickly and she’s a woman … sort of,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said at the time. “That freaks a dad out. But she handles it so well, she’s so grounded and very cool about it.”

Lily-Rose has a number of upcoming films headed to the big screen in the next year. One of which includes Dreamland, a drama thriller about drug-trafficking and opioids, starring Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman and Michelle Rodriguez.

The star was also previously linked to French-American actor Timothée Chalamet after the pair were seen getting close while filming the upcoming Netflix drama, The King. The costars were captured sharing a steamy kiss in New York City late last year.