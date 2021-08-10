Lily-Rose Depp and Austin Butler Share Steamy Kiss After Dinner Date in London

Depp and Butler were seen sharing a kiss after enjoying dinner in London

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, pictured packing the PDA with Vanessa Hudgens ex, Austin Butler in London as they enjoyed dinner and a romantic stroll along the river at a discreet picturesque restaurant in London.

The two actors were spotted kissing each other after enjoying a dinner date in London over the weekend. Depp, 22, wore a black sweater, jeans and a white purse as she placed her arms around Butler.

The Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actor, 29, leaned against a brick building in a bomber jacket and jeans as he held Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

The pair, who appear to be dating, previously starred together in the 2016 comedy Yoga Hosers, directed by Kevin Smith (Mallrats).

Depp previously dated Timothée Chalamet after they filmed The King together in 2018. Chalamet revealed they'd split after he described himself as "currently single" in April 2020.

Although the pair never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the years.

In 2019, Chalamet and Depp were seen together at the Venice Film Festival, where the film — and were spotted kissing on a boat in Capri shortly after attending the premiere.

Butler was previously in an eight-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens before the two split, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January 2020.