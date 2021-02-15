Lily James Spotted with Rocker Michael Shuman Months After Outing with Dominic West

Lily James and Michael Shuman were seen kissing outside a hotel in Suffolk, England last week

Does Lily James have a new man in her life?

The English actress, 31, was spotted with musician Michael Shuman, 35, on Thursday in Suffolk, England, where James is filming her forthcoming film What's Love Got to Do With It?

James and Shuman also follow each other on Instagram.

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith They reportedly split after five years last December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before splitting for a second time.

Last summer, James sparked romance rumors with Captain America star Chris Evans. The two were first seen together in early July, when they shared a taxi after leaving the Mark's Club in London. Days later, they were seen enjoying ice cream at a park near Buckingham Palace.

James' outing with Shuman comes after she was spotted with actor Dominic West, 51, in Rome back in October. In photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, the pair were seen riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch al fresco. At one point, West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, appeared to nuzzle James' neck.

More photos showed James and West — who were filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's classic novel The Pursuit of Love at the time — at the airport in Rome together on Oct. 12, just one day before West and FitzGerald, 49, publicly addressed the reports about his excursion with James.

On Oct. 13, West and FitzGerald kissed and posed for photographs outside of their home in London with a sheet of paper that read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

Reps for West and James haven't commented to PEOPLE.