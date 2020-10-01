"Hang out with your girl mates," the actress says she would tell her younger self

Lily James Says She Would Tell Her Younger Self to Not Be ‘Obsessed with Boys’

As Lily James takes on a new decade of her life, the actress is reflecting on the things she wishes she knew when she was younger.

In the November cover story of Harper's Bazaar U.K., the 31-year-old star opens up about feeling like she will always be "searching" for who she is meant to be.

"Lots of girlfriends said to me, 'Oh, you feel so much relief in your thirties, you know who you are.' I thought I was there but then realized I’m actually not," James said.

"I think I’ll probably always be quite a 'searching' person. ... I can’t picture getting to a point where I’ll feel like, 'Oh, I’ve grown.' I still feel like a child," she added.

Image zoom Lily James Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/ AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

The Cinderella star then revealed to the magazine some of the advice she would give to her younger self, which includes not being so boy crazy.

"Don’t be obsessed by boys!" James said. "Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself."

And James admitted to Harper's Bazaar she is now taking her own counsel to heart, enjoying some time off this past summer to vacation in rural Perthshire with pals and fellow actors Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Dominic Cooper. As well as engaging in "loads of therapy."

Image zoom Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK/ AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress also stayed mum about her love life, and wouldn't comment on romance rumors with Captain America heartthrob Chris Evans.

James and the actor were first linked in early July, when they were spotted leaving the Mark's Club in Mayfair, a neighborhood in London, and sharing a taxi together.

Days later they were seen on a daytime date at a park near Buckingham Palace where they enjoyed some ice cream.

James was last linked to actor The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.