Lily James is about to take on the adventure of her lifetime in her newest movie.

The actress stars in Netflix’s The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society as author Juliet Ashton, who is drawn to a small island off the French coast by a group of World War II survivors who used reading as a means to cope. And even though she is with Set It Up hottie Glen Powell, playing Mark Reynolds, back home in London, Ashton starts falling in love with Dawsey Adams, the man who wrote her letters about his book club — played by Game of Thrones heartthrob Michiel Huisman.

The first trailer for the movie shows how Adams convinces Ashton to visit Guernsey Island and how the two begin to fall in love amid the beautiful scenery. But a wrench is thrown in their connection when Reynolds comes to the small island as a surprise and convinces her to head back home.

In a PEOPLE exclusive scene from the movie above, Ashton and Adams playfully confess what they thought the other looked like before meeting.

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society will be available for streaming on Netflix starting August 10.