Lily James Appears to Go Instagram Official with Boyfriend Michael Shuman

Lily James and musician Michael Shuman were first spotted together in February 2021 in England

Lily James shared a picturesque gallery on Instagram — including a tranquil image of what appears to be her boyfriend Michael Shuman.

On Thursday, the Pam & Tommy star, 32, shared a series of photos that featured sunsets and snapshots of herself enjoying some waterfront views.

One of the pictures showed the back of what appears to be Shuman's head, though she did not tag him in the post.

"Postcards from the edge 🕊," James captioned the gallery.

Lily James, Michael Shuman Credit: Lily James/Instagram

The actress and the musician were first spotted together back in February 2021 in Suffolk, England, where James was filming her forthcoming movie What's Love Got to Do With It?

That April, she and the Queens of the Stone Age rocker, 36, were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, reportedly on their way to meet his parents.

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith. They reportedly split after five years together in December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before breaking up for a second time.

In summer 2020, James sparked romance rumors with Chris Evans. The two were first seen together in early July of that year, when they shared a taxi after leaving the Mark's Club in London. Days later, they were seen enjoying ice cream at a park near Buckingham Palace.

Last month, James told Net-a-Porter's Porter that she had "never worked so hard" like she did on her Hulu series, in which she stars as Pamela Anderson. She said her dramatic physical transformation into Anderson was both "freeing and liberating" for her.

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it," the Cinderella actress shared, noting that she would be in makeup for about four hours starting at 3 a.m., putting on a chest plate, wig and tan.

"I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it," she continued. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from … disappearing."