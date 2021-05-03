Lily James was spotted with actor Dominic West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, in Rome back in October

Lily James Admits 'There Is a Lot to Say' About Her Dominic West Photo Scandal

Lily James isn't ready to fully address the media storm surrounding her sightings with Dominic West, but she insists "there is a lot to say."

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Rebecca actress briefly addressed the controversy that came about after James, 32, was photographed in Rome with West, 51, back in October.

In photos published by the Daily Mail at the time, the pair were seen riding a scooter together and enjoying lunch al fresco.

At one point, The Wire actor, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, appeared to nuzzle James' neck.

"Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," James told The Guardian about the photographs and ensuing media circus. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

More photos showed the duo — who were filming a BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's classic novel The Pursuit of Love at the time — at the airport in Rome together on Oct. 12.

The latter photos came about just one day before West and FitzGerald, 49, publicly addressed the reports about his excursion with James.

On Oct. 13, the spouses kissed and posed for photographs outside of their home in London with a sheet of paper that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

Reps for West and James haven't commented to PEOPLE.

James, meanwhile, appears to be getting serious with boyfriend Michael Shuman, as the two were spotted strolling hand in hand in Los Angeles late last month. They were on their way to meet Shuman's parents, E! News reported.

Earlier this year, the English actress was spotted with the Queens of the Stone Age rocker in Suffolk, England, where she was filming her forthcoming film, What's Love Got to Do With It?

James previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith. They reportedly split after five years in December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before splitting for a second time.