Lily Collins Says Husband Charlie McDowell Sometimes Believes in Her 'More Than I Believe in Myself'

Lily Collins can count on husband Charlie McDowell.

The 33-year-old actress stars in director McDowell's new Netflix movie Windfall, and while discussing the project on CBS Mornings Tuesday, Collins recalled sometimes forgetting her significant other was directing her because she was so in the zone.

"Weirdly, there were moments when I forgot that we were together, because the way in which he directs, he such a communicative and collaborative director that is all about how the actor feels and grounding it in truth and someone that you feel very safe with in an environment where you're the most vulnerable," she explained. "That's what you want in a life partner and it is what you want as an actor in your director."

"He treats everyone the same, and there were very few of us in the cast so we all had a very intimate, collaborative experience that sometimes I would forget that it was my Charlie as opposed to Charlie-my-director," continued Collins. "It was so fun."

Reacting to praise she's getting for her role, Collins gave credit to McDowell for believing in her.

"I honestly attest so much of it to Charlie," said the Emily in Paris star. "There's something very specific that he saw in all of us, we all play against type. But for me specifically that he saw in me and he got out of me that I haven't been able to do. [He] creatively believes in me sometimes maybe more than I believe in myself."

"Again, as a spouse and a director, you want that person to say, 'No, you can do this,' and push you creatively," she added.

Windfall also stars Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, who plays Collins' husband. McDowell recently told Entertainment Tonight that "the only time it was a little distracting" to direct his real-life wife was "when Jesse Plemons, who's a very good friend of mine, is picking her up and kissing her."

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute. There's something off about this. My good friend is kissing my then-fiancée,' " McDowell added.