Lily Collins Recalls Planning Wedding While Filming Windfall with Now-Husband as Director

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Lily Collins' conversation with Willie Geist about planning her wedding to Charlie McDowell while filming Windfall

Lily Collins is quite the multitasker.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at a conversation between the Windfall actress, 33, and Willie Geist from this weekend's upcoming episode of Sunday TODAY, in which she discusses being directed in the newly released Netflix thriller by her now-husband Charlie McDowell — while they were planning their wedding!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were also planning the wedding at the same time, which was so fascinating 'cause we would shoot and then go home and, like, write invites," Collins recalls with a laugh.

"So it was definitely a mixing of the worlds, in the best of ways," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The Emily in Paris star also tells Geist, 46, of filming Windfall, "There were moments when I completely forget that he was my husband-to-be, and he was just my director, which is awesome."

"To then have your life partner as well as your director really champion and encourage you to bring whatever it is to the table that you want and play around with it … just the ability to feel free was so wonderful," Collins says.

Windfall is "a Hitchcockian thriller" that follows a young couple (played by Collins and Jesse Plemons) who arrive at their vacation home, only to discover that it has been robbed, according to an official synopsis.

In a November interview with Vogue Australia, Collins opened up about what it was like having McDowell, 38, direct her, and how it was different from what she initially expected.

"I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing," she said.

WINDFALL; CAST: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons; Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Windfall (2022) | Credit: Netflix

As for McDowell, the filmmaker recently told Entertainment Tonight that "the only time it was a little distracting" to direct his wife was "when Jesse Plemons, who's a very good friend of mine, is picking her up and kissing her."

"I'm like, 'Wait a minute. There's something off about this. My good friend is kissing my then-fiancée,' " McDowell added.

Praising her husband in the same interview, Collins said, "He's such a great actor's director [in] the way he communicates to all of us and what he wants and how collaborative he is."

Collins' full interview with Geist airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.