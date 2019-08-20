It's Instagram Official! Lily Collins Confirms She Is Dating Charlie McDowell with Paris Photos

Lily Collins has made her relationship with Charlie McDowell Instagram official!

The To the Bone star, 30, shared a few sweet snaps of herself and her writer/director beau in Paris, France on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Collins wrote “Always got your back…” in the caption for a photo of herself with her head leaning on McDowell’s back. The actress wears a beige beret and black coat for the snap, and while McDowell’s face isn’t showing, he wears a denim jacket.

McDowell, 36, commented on the post with a scooter emoji.

Then on her Instagram Story, Collins shared an artsy photo of McDowell, tagging him in the post and writing, “When he’s only just left but it feels like forever… I miss you.”

Collins and McDowell first ignited rumors of a relationship in July, when they were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles, according to Metro UK.

McDowell’s directing credits include episodes of the Kirsten Dunst-starring Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, as well as Legion, Dear White People and Silicon Valley.

The director has been previously romantically linked with Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara.

In February, Collins and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo sparked dating rumors after being photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, but sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the two, who share the same manager, are just friends.

Collins has been in Paris filming her upcoming TV show, Emily in Paris. The Mirror, Mirror star seems to be loving her time on the project — in a video shared on her Instagram Stories from the Parisian set, she wrote “How is this work?”

The upcoming drama, which comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, is about a Midwestern woman who gets hired at a Parisian marketing firm for her American perspective.