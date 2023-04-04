Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch'

Here's everything we know about live-action Lilo & Stitch so far, including Zach Galifianakis and more cast in the film

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 11:10 AM
FILM - LILO AND STICH - JUN 2002
Photo: REX/Shutterstock

Disney's latest live-action remake is underway, and this one is on island time!

Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 animated movie from Walt Disney Feature Animation, is the next fan-favorite film to get an adaptation that swaps its beloved cartoon characters with real-life counterparts.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal that the Hawaii-centric story's live-action remake was in the works in February 2018, but very few details were confirmed at the time. Five years later, its leads have been announced.

Lilo & Stitch is the latest Disney film to get the animation-to-live-action treatment, following Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mulan. Disney is also working on a live-action update of Bambi, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and most recently, Moana.

Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently announced the news on Instagram. "Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen!" he wrote. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace, mana and warrior strength," he continued in part.

Here's everything we know about the live-action Lilo & Stitch so far, including the stars cast in the titular roles.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

LILO & STITCH, Stitch, Nani, Lilo, 2002 (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection.
Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

According to an official film synopsis, Lilo and Stitch "tells a story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day."

Further plot details are to be announced at a later date.

Who is in the live-action Lilo & Stitch cast?

Zach Galifianakis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zach Galifianakis is slated to voice Stitch, the genetically engineered, extraterrestrial life-form and friend of the young Lilo. THR announced the casting news in February 2023, marking the first member to join the cast.

While details on Galifianakis' character are being kept under wraps at this time, it has been confirmed that Stitch will be a CG confection.

Joining Galifianakis in the titular role of Lilo is Maia Kealoha. The Hawaiian newcomer was selected and announced in March 2023 after the studio conducted a wide search for the actors to play Lilo and her older sister.

Deadline compared Kealoha's casting to that of Hawaii-born Auli'i Cravalho, saying it is "reminiscent" of the then-newcomer who was selected to voice the lead character from the fictional island of Motunui in 2016's Moana.

Additional casting announcements are to be revealed at a later date.

Who is directing the live-action Lilo & Stitch?

FILM - LILO AND STICH - JUN 2002
REX/Shutterstock

Family-friendly director Dean Fleischer Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, has been nabbed to helm the project while Hawaii native Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.

When will the live-action Lilo & Stitch premiere?

No release date has been set for the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake. THR notes the film to be a tentpole feature for Disney+, though it's unclear whether it will have a theatrical release as well.

