Chris Evans and Keke Palmer Team Up Against James Brolin's Zurg in Newest Lightyear Trailer

The latest trailer for Lightyear has landed!

Chris Evans leads the 2½-minute preview as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, whose toy version is featured as a main character throughout the Disney/Pixar Toy Story film franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an official synopsis, Lightyear is "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy," and follows "the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew."

"As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox," the synopsis adds. "Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda."

In the trailer for the upcoming animated spinoff, the "real-life" Buzz joins forces with various team members, including Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi) and Darby Steel (Dale Soules) to destroy an alien ship and face off against the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin).

"Well, I thought this was gonna be, like, a fun bootcamp workout thing, but it is not," Waititi's Mo quips as they set off on a land mission.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

LIGHTYEAR Lightyear (2022) | Credit: Disney/Pixar

Lightyear tells the story of the character Buzz the toy is based on, not the actual toy featured in Toy Story, director Angus MacLane previously clarified to Entertainment Weekly.

"It's a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character," said MacLane, 47. "In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure."

He added, "The movie doesn't end and then you see Andy eating popcorn. This is its own thing. … This is standalone. It's the Buzz Lightyear movie. It's that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy."

In an October press release, Evans, 40, said that voicing Buzz was a "dream come true," adding, "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else."

LIGHTYEAR Poster for Lightyear (2022) | Credit: Disney/Pixar

RELATED: Chris Evans Suits Up for Space as Voice of Buzz Lightyear in New Movie Teaser Trailer

Disney first announced that Evans would voice Buzz in December 2020. Shortly after the news broke, the Captain America star confirmed his casting on Instagram, sharing in a post with his followers that he has been a lifelong fan of Pixar.

"My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn't know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling," he wrote at the time.

Evans continued, "I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1.. I didn't stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited. Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they're doing over there."

"This one is gonna special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it," he added.