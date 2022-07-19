Chris Evans' Lightyear Coming to Disney+ Next Month: 'Get Ready to Blast Off'

Buzz Lightyear's big-screen adventure is coming soon to streaming.

Lightyear — starring Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba and more — will be heading to at-home screens when it launches on Disney+ Wednesday, Aug. 3. It debuted in theaters on June 17.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus," the movie's official Twitter page announced on Tuesday.

"Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+," director Angus MacLane said in a press release. "We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again."

The animated sci-fi adventure shares the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the Toy Story action figure character, which was voiced by Tim Allen. The young astronaut Buzz must find a way back to Earth with the help of his commander and crew after becoming stranded on a strange planet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Captain America alum Evans, 41, said he was a "kid in a candy store" getting to be part of the project.

"The movie Toy Story was such an impactful film. It's so iconic and the characters had such variety. They just offer something that's so relatable," he said in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

"This film is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. It's the story that made Andy and his friends want to go buy a Buzz Lightyear toy," he added. "I'm a massive Pixar fan. I was a kid in a candy store. It's unlike any Pixar movie to date."