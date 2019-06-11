You Can Buy a Very Large — and Very Heavy — Replica of a Ghostbusters Terror Dog

Die-hard fans of the original Ghostbusters movie will be either pleased or horrified to learn that they can now be the proud owner of a replica of the film’s demonic hell-hound.

Halloween retailer Spirit Halloween is now selling a 48-pound model of one of the movie’s terror dogs, with pre-sale orders going for $499.99 on the company’s website.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With the original Ghostbusters film celebrating its 35th anniversary this month and another entry of the franchise in development, there’s no better time to snap up one of these larger than life models.

RELATED: Sigourney Weaver Is Returning to Ghostbusters and Reuniting with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd

The monstrous replica measures at 59 inches in length, with a 29-inch width, while standing 30 inches tall.

The franchise has seen renewed interest in recent years, with an all-female cast starring in 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot. Jason Reitman — who will be directing the newest installment of the franchise — revealed that the original cast from the first Ghostbusters movie has all read the upcoming new film’s script, with Sigourney Weaver already officially on board to reunite with fellow former co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, according to Weaver herself.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Weaver told PARADE magazine.

'Terror Dog' Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

RELATED: Bill Murray Is Down to Make Another Ghostbusters Movie: ‘It Paid for My Son’s College’

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly of visiting his director father Ivan Reitman’s film set as a child. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Fans of the franchise who are interested in pre-ordering the nearly 50-pound Terror Dog replica can expect to pay an additional shipping fee due to the model’s size, with orders to be shipped on or before August 21, according to the company’s website.

The newest Ghostbusters installment hits theaters on July 10, 2020.