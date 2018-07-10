This Is Us Creator Brings More Tears in New Movie Life Itself with Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has more tear-jerking moves up his sleeve.

Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac star in Fogelman’s latest movie Life Itself — a multigenerational story that is sure to tug on the heartstrings. The movie follows Wilde and Isaac as they go from a young couple falling in love in New York City to married and having their first child.

Mandy Patinkin and Annette Bening also star as Isaac’s parents, while the four are joined by a star-studded cast including Antonio Banderas, Olivia Cooke and Laia Costa.

Wilde took to her Twitter on Tuesday after the trailer was released to praise the script and offer fans a little tease of the emotional roller coaster the story will bring.

“Very few scripts make you laugh hard, ugly-sob, and then scream “wait, WHAT?!?!! Can they DO that?!” I loved making this movie,” she wrote.

Fogelman also weighed in on the personal nature of the film, which was inspired by his own life.

“Two years ago I sat down to write a film, only realizing after that I’d written it for my mom (who we lost ten years ago) and my wife (who I met exactly one year later). I hope you like the trailer. I think you’ll like the movie. I am crazy about everyone involved,” he said on Twitter.

Life Itself opens September 21.