Liev Schreiber and Maya Hawke Face the Consequences of an Accident in Human Capital Trailer

Two very different families become forever linked after a tragic hit-and-run accident in the upcoming drama, Human Capital.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the movie, which stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei and Peter Sarsgaard as the parents of two teenagers who start dating. Matters get complicated when Schreiber’s character invests in Sarsgaard’s company and their kids are subsequently involved in an accident.

The trailer introduces Schreiber as Drew, a single dad and real estate agent who is impressed by his daughter Shannon’s new boyfriend’s family.

Maya Hawke plays Shannon, who tries to help her boyfriend Jamie (Fred Hechinger) stay on track as his drinking becomes a problem, leading his mom Carrie (Tomei) to worry about him as his dad Quint (Sarsgaard) grows more concerned about his company.

Drew decides to risk it all and invest $300,000 in Quint’s company, but the deal quickly goes south when Jamie’s car is identified in a hit-and-run accident.

The only problem is police don’t know who was driving, since Shannon was seen trying to get a drunk Jamie home from a party.

With Shannon being implicated and Drew desperate to not lose his money, he makes a ploy to Carrie to help him and help save her son.

The trailer ends with Shannon coming home to her house surrounded by police and reacting emotionally to what she finds inside.

Along with the main cast, Alex Wolff also stars as another love interest for Shannon, who she runs away with after the accident.

The movie, also starring Get Out‘s Betty Gabriel, is a remake of an Italian film, which was loosely based on the 2004 book by Stephen Amidon.

It first premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival to solid reviews.

Human Capital is exclusively on DIRECTV Thursday, and in theaters and on demand on March 20.