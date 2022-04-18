Liam Neeson Says He Thinks of Bruce Willis 'Every Day' After Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis

Memory star Liam Neeson told the New York Post that he believes fellow action-film star Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis is "particularly poignant"

Liam Neeson is keeping Bruce Willis at the forefront of his thoughts.

Speaking with the New York Post ahead of the release of his film Memory — in which Neeson, 69, plays a hitman struggling with memory loss — the actor said of Willis, 67, "My heart goes out to him."

"I think about him every day," said Neeson of his fellow action-film star.

Willis' family shared last month that he is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "robs you of the ability to communicate" and "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

Of the condition affecting an actor like Willis, Neeson told the Post, "It's particularly poignant, isn't it? I wish him all the best."

Willis' family revealed on social media that he is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" after "experiencing some health issues," including a recent diagnosis with aphasia that is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

A source told PEOPLE in a cover story earlier this month that Willis' loved ones are more grateful than ever for joyful family times, including celebrating Mabel's 10th birthday two days after announcing his retirement.

"Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce," the insider said. "Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share."

The star's family is "doing whatever they can [to support him]," a source close to Willis added. "They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come."

In Memory, Neeson plays an assassin-for-hire who is tasked with crossing his own personal moral code when he's assigned to take out a child.

While seeking revenge and going against those who put him up to the mission, he's also struggling with memory loss after being diagnosed with a condition, complicating his process.

Directed by Martin Campbell, Memory also stars Guy Pearce as an FBI agent also racing to hunt down the criminals who had hired Neeson's hitman character.