Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'

"I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?" the Marlowe actor told Rolling Stone

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 12:58 PM
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Liam Neeson is addressing his recent "uncomfortable" experience on The View.

The Irish actor, 70, appeared on the ABC talk series last week to promote his new film Marlowe, during which the panelists joked about Joy Behar's long-standing crush on him.

"You talk about him so much," Ana Navarro told Behar, 80, before Alyssa Farah Griffin joked to their guest, "Joy wants to get 'taken' by you," referencing Neeson's iconic film.

Later in the segment, the show played footage of Behar talking about Neeson during previous episodes — after which the actor joked to her, "Joy, you received the checks, right?", giving her a thumbs-up as they all laughed.

But in an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday, Neeson admitted to feeling like the whole thing was "a bit embarrassing."

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson. Samuel de Roman/WireImage

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem," he recalled. "I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion."

"And then our segment starts and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?" he added.

Neeson went on to tell the publication that he had "a good, intelligent conversation" with attorney and co-panelist Sunny Hostin after the show.

"But then the segment's all about this — oof — 13-, 14-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing," the actor added.

A rep for The View declined to comment on record when reached by PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Neeson's Sons Support Him Being Action Hero at Almost 70: "I Haven't Caught Them Laughing"

Neeson's interview with Rolling Stone comes after he opened up about his embarrassment over filming intimate scenes in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

"I'll be honest, when I see a sex scene, I just can't look at them. I just get embarrassed," he said. "I know they are choreographed and stuff, but I don't need to see that."

The Marksman actor's VF comments came on the heels of those made by Penn Badgley, who recently made headlines for his decision to no longer shoot intimacy scenes for his series You.

"I absolutely agree and support him," Neeson said of Badgley, 36. "I don't like to do them. I've done quite a few sex scenes and I would have preferred to leave it to the imagination, especially for ladies, the actresses."

