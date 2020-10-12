Liam Neeson got beat out by Andre the Giant for The Princess Bride by a whole foot

Liam Neeson Says He Met for Princess Bride 's Andre the Giant Role But Was Told He Was Too Short

Liam Neeson doesn't have fond memories of being up for a role in The Princess Bride.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he recalled the time he met with director Rob Reiner about potentially starring in the hit 1987 movie.

"I didn't audition, but I was living in London, and I was asked to go meet Rob Reiner, the director, and I was quite nervous, because I knew this was a big film," Neeson, 68, said.

"I had entered the office in London, and Rob Reiner looked at me and said, 'He's not a giant! What height are you?' I said six foot-four. 'That's tall. He's not a giant!' " Neeson recalled the director saying.

"So there was no 'Hello, thank you.' I thought, 'OK, the next time I see Rob Reiner, I'm gonna tell him he was very rude,' " Neeson said, but clarified that he's since "forgiven" the director.

The role eventually went to late wrestler Andre the Giant, who stood a whole foot taller than Neeson.

Last month, the stars of the iconic film reunited for a virtual table read benefiting the Wisconsin Democratic Party as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

Guest stars stepped in for actors who were not available, including Finn Wolfhard, Josh Gad, and Whoopi Goldberg.