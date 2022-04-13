Liam Neeson Recalls Son Hugging R2-D2 on Star Wars Set as 2-Year-Old: 'It Was Really Touching'

"It was just so cute," Liam Neeson recalled of the interaction

Liam Neeson's son once had a sweet moment with R2-D2 on set of dad's Star Wars movie.

The Memory actor, 69, played the Jedi named Qui-Gon Jinn in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. While speaking to ScreenRant about the upcoming Disney+ series that sees the return of Neeson's one-time trainee Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan McGregor), Neeson recalled being visited by his son on set when he was a toddler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I cannot believe it was 24 years ago that we shot the film in London. My gosh," he told the outlet. "I remember my son— I'll tell you a funny story: My son Micheál was 2. His nanny brought him out to visit me on set and it was lunchtime. I held him in my arms and took him around the set and there was R2-D2, just sitting parked."

"My son looked at this strange piece of metal, in my arms, and just went, [stretches arms out]. So I had to let him down and he waddled over and started hugging R2-D2," continued Neeson. "I thought it was very interesting. He was 2, he knows nothing about Star Wars, [never] saw any of the movies. It was just so cute."

Neeson added, "I remember telling [writer/director] George Lucas after lunch, I said, 'I brought my son on. He had to go down and hug R2-D2 and it was really touching.' And George said, 'Yeah, R2-D2 has that effect on kids.' And I just thought it was very, very sweet."

Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheal Neeson Credit: TM/NHL/GC Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Neeson shared two sons Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25, with his late wife Natasha Richardson, who died at 45 in 2009.

While on The Graham Norton Show last year, Micheál remembered seeing Neeson's character killed at the end of Phantom Menace: "I watched all their movies, but I was kind of traumatizing at the age of 5 seeing my dad sliced in half by a lightsaber or blown up in an explosion, and also kissing somebody else."

He added, "As a kid, I thought it was CGI or some Hollywood effect!"

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Neeson's Sons Support Him Being Action Hero at Almost 70: 'I Haven't Caught Them Laughing'

Micheál previously told PEOPLE that his favorite movie of his mother's was 1998's Parent Trap "because I just see her so much as that person."