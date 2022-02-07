Liam Neeson is looking back at becoming an unlikely action star with 2008's Taken

Liam Neeson on Playing Action Roles as He Turns 70: 'I'm Getting Away with It'

Liam Neeson's age isn't getting in the way of his status as an action star.

The 69-year-old Oscar nominee, who turns 70 on June 7, spoke about becoming an action hero in his golden years while promoting his latest thriller, Blacklight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I started being offered all these action scripts," Neeson said in an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY. "And I'm going, 'Wow. The lead is 29 years of age.'"

Neeson joked he would cross out the age to read "55, 56, 57."

"I turn 70 this year, so I'm still getting away with it," Neeson said, adding he expects to leave behind his action star title eventually.

"I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to," he said. "Audiences aren't stupid, you know. They're gonna go, 'Oh, f— this guy, Liam Neeson. He's got to be 71, 72, 73...' I'll stop at some stage."

Liam Neeson Liam Neeson | Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Last month, Neeson revealed he was planning to stop filming action movies after this year.

"I'm 68 and a half — 69 this year," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There's a couple more I'm going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there's a couple in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

Neeson's career as a critically acclaimed dramatic actor took an unexpected turn in 2008 when he starred as a former government operative on a mission to rescue his daughter from sex traffickers in Taken.

Recently, the actor caught up with People (the TV Show!) to talk about his iconic action roles and how he still loves starring in them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I like doing it," he told People (the TV Show!). "The scripts are good. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store."

Neeson is known for taking pride in doing many of his own stunts. He revealed to People (the TV Show!) that his sons also approve of his action star status.

"They're very much behind me, I think," he said. "I haven't caught them laughing when I've left the room."

Now that he may be easing back from these high-powered roles, comedy may be on the horizon for the actor.

"I've been approached by Seth McFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films," he told People (the TV Show!).

He joked, "It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know."