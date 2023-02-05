Liam Neeson Mocks Conor McGregor as a 'Little Leprechaun' — and UFC Star Seemingly Responds

"That to me is like a bar fight," the movie star said of his general dislike for the UFC

By
Published on February 5, 2023 06:09 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Liam Neeson poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images); CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Conor McGregor attends the Chopard "Gentleman's Evening" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Rooftop Hotel Martinez on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard)
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty for Chopard

Things have certainly Taken a turn.

Liam Neeson it seems is not a fan of Conor McGregor, and he made his thoughts clear in a new interview with Men's Health, where he dished on a variety of topics including Star Wars, dieting, and the UFC.

"That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name," Neeson, 70, said. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for that. But I can't take it."

Liam Neeson
Samuel de Roman/WireImage

Neeson also had a bone to pick with the UFC itself, sharing that he "can't stand" the organization.

"That to me is like a bar fight," the actor shared. "I know the practitioners are like, 'No, you're wrong — the months of training we do ...' Why don't you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That's the next stage of the UFC. I hate it."

While McGregor, 34, didn't respond to his countryman directly, he did share a possibly related thought on Twitter, writing, "Irish proud - always," alongside the Ireland flag emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Conor wasn't the only McGregor that Neeson opened up about, either. He also reflected on his time filming 1999's The Phantom Menace alongside Ewan McGregor, and one lightsaber fight in particular that involved his character Qui-Gon Jinn.

"I'll tell you what we did the first day we had to take our lightsabers out," he said. "And Ewan and I did this at the exact same time. We pulled our lightsabers out and went, 'dzhhhhhhewww.' George Lucas said, 'You don't have to do the sound effects; we put those in later.' We felt like twats."

While the actor responded with a prompt "no" when asked if he'd ever consider partaking in a Star Wars spin-off, he's also teased stepping away from action films entirely in the near future. Last year, the actor spoke with Sunday TODAY about his thriller Blacklight and aging as an action star, when he revealed that he would get action scripts where the lead in the film was "29 years of age."

"I turn 70 this year, so I'm still getting away with it," Neeson said, adding he expects to leave behind his action star title eventually.

"I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to," he said. "Audiences aren't stupid, you know. They're gonna go, 'Oh, f— this guy, Liam Neeson. He's got to be 71, 72, 73...' I'll stop at some stage."

Neeson revealed he was planning to stop filming action movies after this year in another interview, telling Entertainment Tonight that the last couple he filmed in 2022 "will probably be it."

Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOQWXybHme0. White Men Can’t Jump | 20th Century Studios. Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls
Jack Harlow Makes Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls in 'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser — Watch
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says
5883215r
Reese Witherspoon Says 'There Is No 'Legally Blonde 3' Without Jennifer Coolidge'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ryan Reynolds Begins Training for 'Deadpool 3' with Jab at Costar Frenemy Hugh Jackman
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
https://www.instagram.com/p/B__tC4uHt5a/ michelleyeoh_official Verified To the most beautiful mother and all mothers ... Happy Mother’s Day . Thank q ❤️🌹❤️ 142w
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, February 2 included Reese Witherspoon with Wesley Kimmel
Reese Witherspoon Says She 'Didn't Know Who Robert De Niro' Was During Early Career Movie Audition
ROBERT PATTINSON and TAYLOR LAUTNER
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
Rupert grint
Rupert Grint Recalls 'Shady' Way He Snuck a Souvenir from 'Harry Potter' Set: 'They Were Really Strict'
Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Parking Denzel Washington's Porsche as Teen Intern: 'Stripped All the Gears'
SCOOBY-DOO, from left: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini 2002
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daphne and Velma Had a 'Steamy' Kiss Scene That Was Cut from 'Scooby-Doo'
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on 80 for Brady Film Set:
Rob Gronkowski Says Sally Field Had 'Swagger' on '80 for Brady' Set: She Is 'an Inspiration'
Ben Platt Engagement Photos
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Recall Night of Their Engagement: 'It Looked Like the Set of 'The Bachelor' '
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Matthew McConaughey Reveals a Fortune Teller Told Him to Star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Marvel Is Actually Publishing a Fictional Scott Lang Memoir from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Frankie Meets Jack
Joey Lawrence, Samantha Cope Talk Working with 'Beacon of Light' Anne Heche on One of Her Last Films