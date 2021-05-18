In The Ice Road, Liam Neeson sets out on a dangerous mission across a frozen ocean

Liam Neeson Leads a Dangerous Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Miners in Trailer for The Ice Road

Liam Neeson's latest high-stakes adventure is taking him onto the ice.

In the new trailer for Netflix's The Ice Road, the 68-year-old action star plays a big-rig ice road driver, Mike, who is hired to lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save trapped miners.

Having to contend with thawing waters and a massive snowstorm, the crew he leads, which includes Laurence Fishburne as Goldenrod, discover the real threat isn't the weather but something far more sinister.

"We've been sabotaged," Mike says as an accident on the road causes him to almost lose his whole crew.

Angry at the betrayal, Mike leads a new plan that will make sure he and his crew can reach safety and save the trapped miners.

"This is personal," says Mike. "Now I'm angry."

The cast also includes Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder and Marcus Thomas.

This is Neeson's latest action film, following turns in The Marksman and Honest Thief. Neeson's career of making action movies may soon come to a close, as the actor told Entertainment Tonight in January.

"I'm 68 and a half — 69 this year," he told ET. "There's a couple more I'm going to do this year -- hopefully, COVID allowing us -- there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

Last year, Neeson told People (the TV Show!) he loved starring in action films, saying, "I like doing it."

"The scripts are good. I'm kind of like a kid in a candy store," he said.