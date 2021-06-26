Liam Neeson Reveals Ultimatum He Received from Natasha Richardson About Potential James Bond Role

Neeson, 69, recently revealed he was considered to portray James Bond in the '90s, but that his late wife was not keen on the idea

Liam Neeson likely will never portray James Bond on the big screen, and for good reason.

During an appearance Thursday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the action star, 69, admitted he was approached by producer Barbara Broccoli about taking on the famed role of 007 shortly after his appearance in Schindler's List in 1993.

Ultimately, Neeson was not offered the part, but he likely would not have taken the offer regardless. That's because he said late wife Natasha Richardson was not keen on the idea.

"I know they were looking at various actors and I apparently was among them. However, my dear, departed wife did say to me … 'Darling, if you're offered James Bond and you're going to play it, you're not going to marry me,'" Neeson told Cordon.

In 2009, Richardson died at age 45 from a head injury sustained while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant. The actress suffered blunt force trauma after falling on a beginner's slope while out with an instructor and refusing initial medical treatment after the accident.

The love Neeson and Richardson shared still remains evident 12 years after the fatal incident. He and his eldest son, Micheál, found solace in developing their 2020 film Made in Italy about a father and son coping with the death of the family matriarch.

Micheál, who changed his last name in 2018 to honor his mother, said he "felt" Richardson's presence while filming.

"When you lose somebody so close to you, sometimes you just push it away and out of your head because the thought of them hurts," Micheál told PEOPLE in August 2020."But I found that's an unhealthy thing to do. You have to remember them."

Now, Neeson's window to step in as Bond is quickly closing, should he even be interested. Earlier this year, the actor told Entertainment Tonight he intends to retire from action movies in the near future, noting he had "a couple in the pipeline" before he is prepared to take on other roles.