Liam Neeson Claims a Horse He Worked with Before Recognized Him on Set of New Film

Liam Neeson seems to have formed a very special bond with a former costar — a horse!

The 66-year-old actor stars in the Coen brothers’ new movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, where he says he had an encounter with an old friend.

“I play a traveling impresario. We filmed in New Mexico. The odd thing is the horse who pulls my wagon knew me,” he said at the New York Film Festival, according to Page Six. “You won’t believe it. I’m saying this horse knew me. He actually remembered me from another Western we made a while back. I love animals. When we worked together before I took special care of him. I fed him treats. Gave him apples.”

When asked how he knew the horse recognized him, Neeson said he “whinnied when he saw me. And pawed the ground.”

WATCH: Who’s a Better Kisser Jack Wagner or Liam Neeson? Josie Bissett Weighs In

The Love Actually star didn’t specify the other film he and the horse had in common, but he’s only starred in two Westerns. Neeson last appeared in a Western in 2014’s A Million Ways to Die in the West, also starring Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried. Before that, the actor starred in 2006’s Seraphim Falls, also featuring Pierce Brosnan.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is on Netflix Nov. 16.