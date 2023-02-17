Liam Neeson Explains Why He Doesn't Like Filming Sex Scenes: 'I Just Get Embarrassed'

Liam Neeson, who is debuting his 100th film to date, admits sex scenes are not his favorite to accomplish.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 70-year-old actor marveled over his career, at one point saying, "I'll be honest, when I see a sex scene, I just can't look at them. I just get embarrassed. I know they are choreographed and stuff, but I don't need to see that."

The Marlowe actor's comments come on the heels of those made by Penn Badgley, who recently made headlines for his decision to no longer shoot intimacy scenes for his series You, and then doubled down amid public debate over his stance.

"Yeah, I absolutely agree and support him," Neeson said about Badgley. "I don't like to do them. I've done quite a few sex scenes and I would have preferred to leave it to the imagination, especially for ladies, the actresses."

Another thing the actor may be interested in forgetting? The birds and the bees talk he had with his son Daniel, whom he shares with late wife Natasha Richardson. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the father and son, 26, disagreed on how the frank chat about sex went down.

While playing host Andy Cohen's "1, 2, Agree or Disagree" game, Neeson "agreed" that the talk was "the most awkward moment I have ever experienced." Daniel, meanwhile, disagreed.

One thing Neeson said he is uncertain about but ready to try, however, is comedy roles. After being asked about his participation in the long-rumored Naked Gun reboot, Neeson told Vanity Fair "it's not a done deal," but that "Seth MacFarlane is working on the script and Akiva Schaffer is the writer/director."

"So we'll see," Neeson says, "Doing comedy will be the end of my career or it will take another level. We'll see."