See a Shirtless Liam Hemsworth Step Out of the Shower in First Isn't It Romantic Trailer

It may only be Halloween, but Liam Hemsworth is already looking forward to Valentine’s Day.

The actor, 28, shared the first trailer for his upcoming movie Isn’t It Romantic on Wednesday.

“Happy Halloween!” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. “Eat your heart out for the first ever “ISN’T IT ROMANTIC” trailer! Valentine’s Day 2019.”

Hemsworth’s costar Rebel Wilson also shared the clip on Instagram, with a message about how excited she is to be involved with the film.

“I’m proud to be the first plus size girl to be the lead in a studio rom-com,” she wrote. “PLUS this is the first movie I get a producer credit on !!”

Wilson, 38, stars as Natalie, a New Yorker who grew up being told that love doesn’t happen the same way it does in romantic comedies.

“All those movies are lies set to terrible pop songs,” Wilson says in the trailer.

But after getting mugged and hitting her head on the subway platform, Natalie wakes up and sees things differently — literally.

“It looks like somebody put a beauty filter across New York City,” she marvels.

Natalie comes home to a larger, nicer apartment, complete with a closet filled with shoes.

“My life’s become a mother f—ing comedy,” she shouts. “And it’s PG-13!”

Hemsworth in Isn't It Romantic. Warner Bros

While living in her new rom-com life, Natalie meets handsome Blake (Hemsworth) and the two share a picture-perfect night together. But Natalie physically stops Blake when he goes to profess his love.

Isn’t It Romantic, also starring Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine and Betty Gilpin, hits theaters on Feb. 14.