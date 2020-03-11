Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn Face Off in the New Trailer for Arkansas: 'I Will Hunt You Down'

Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn are going head to head in their latest film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for Arkansas, Hemsworth plays Kyle, a drug smuggler working for Vaughn’s drug kingpin, Frog.

But when Kyle aims at streamlining Frog’s business, things go horribly wrong and he finds himself as Frog’s target.

“What a lot of people don’t know about organized crime in the south is that it’s not that organized,” Hemsworth’s Kyle says in a voiceover. “I’m near the bottom rung of an outfit run by a man I’ve never met before, a man named Frog.”

As Frog makes an appearance in the trailer, he makes it clear he is not someone to be messed with.

“I’m the boss. You may never refuse an order and you may never quit,” Frog says. “You decide to run off I will hunt you down and I’ll kill you.”

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn in Arkansas Lionsgate

The film also stars John Malkovich, who warns Kyle and his friend Swin (Clark Duke, who also directed the film), “It’s not going to end well for you.”

Arkansas, based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon, was co-written by Duke with Andrew Boonkrong and stars an A-list cast that also includes Vivica A. Fox and Eden Brolin, daughter of Josh Brolin.

The film was set to premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival this month but was canceled amid concerns of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Arkansas is in theaters, on Apple, Amazon and On Demand May 1.