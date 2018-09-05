Liam Hemsworth Has a Tennis Player Lookalike — and He's Just as Hot!

Liam Hemsworth, is that you?

Viewers watching Rafael Nadal’s U.S. Open third round match on Friday were confused when they saw what looked like the Australian actor out on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Turns out it wasn’t the Hunger Games star, 28, but Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov!

Khachanov is a 22-year-old player from Moscow who gave the world number one a run for his money in the third round of the tournament last week. Khachanov, who is ranked 27th, won the first set against the reigning champ and forced the next three into tie-breakers, with Nadal ultimately winning the hard-fought match.

Karen Khachanov Emilio Andreoli/Getty

Viewers weren’t only impressed by his tennis skills — they were also marveling at what a dead-ringer he was for Hemsworth. After the match, the athlete even joked on his Instagram story that he was “the 4th brother” after a fan asked if he was related to the youngest Hemsworth, whose brothers Chris and Luke have also made a name for themselves. BuzzFeed was the first to report on his likeness.

So, I was watching Nadal vs Khachanov in the @usopen yesterday, and I’m still not convinced that Khachanov isn’t just Liam Hemsworth’s alter-ego. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GRB8EiR8Mo — Paul Burns (@PaulBurns1920) September 1, 2018

Someone on YouTube said that Karen Khachanov looks like Liam Hemsworth and now I can't un-see it. pic.twitter.com/TfetNcgCZD — renehayden (@renehayd) August 17, 2018

