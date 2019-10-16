Liam Hemsworth 'Is Taking It Slow' with Maddison Brown After Miley Cyrus Split: Source

Liam Hemsworth is taking things slow with his new flame Maddison Brown.

Two months after he and ex Miley Cyrus announced their split, the pair are now in separate relationships: Hemsworth with the Australian Dynasty actress and Cyrus with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Hemsworth was first linked to Brown, 22, after they were spotted strolling the streets of New York City last week.

“It’s very new,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE. “Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her.”

Hemsworth and Brown were later spotted kissing and holding hands the next day, with an onlooker telling PEOPLE, “They looked really happy and into each other. There was lots of PDA.”

A different source tells PEOPLE Hemsworth and Brown met after being introduced by friends.

“They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great,” says the source, adding the two have a lot in common.

“Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them,” the insider says. “They are a very cute couple.”

This is the first time Hemsworth has been linked to someone new since news of his split from Cyrus broke this summer.

He and Cyrus started dating after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song. While they briefly broke up a few years later, they reunited and married last December in a surprise and intimate ceremony on their Tennessee property.

The actor spent time in Australia laying low after their breakup, mostly hanging out with his older brother Chris and his family. The duo was often seen surfing and walking around Byron Bay, where Chris, 36, lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

Hemsworth has only addressed his breakup with Cyrus once: with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.