Liam Hemsworth Sings 'Most Mornings': 'I Wake Up with an Extraordinary Amount of Excitement'

Liam Hemsworth greets the day with a smile and a song.

The actor spoke about his daily habit in this week's issue of PEOPLE, saying, "Most mornings I sing out loud."

Hemsworth, 30, admitted he wasn't sure where his morning ritual had developed but that it sets the tone for the rest of his day.

"For some reason, when I wake up, which is usually 5:30, 6:30 AM, I wake up with a lot of energy," says the actor. "There's yelling. There's screaming. There's singing. I get really excited. Usually, especially at the moment, none of those things happen, but I wake up with an extraordinary amount of excitement."

While Hemsworth cheekily added, "I am the music," he also said he doesn't wake up with specific songs in his head.

"It's usually gibberish as well. It's not an actual song," he says. "It's just me making things up and trying to wake whoever else is in the house."

In April, Hemsworth was featured on the cover of Men’s Health Australia where he opened up about what helped him remain calm and levelheaded.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me," he told the magazine.

The actor was asked if he’d been focused on "rebuilding" to which he replied, "Yeah, that’s a good way to put it."

Hemsworth is currently linked to new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Hemsworth and Brooks were first linked in December when the actor was photographed introducing the model to his parents.

They went public with their romance in January, when they were seen exchanging a kiss during a beach day in Byron Bay, Australia.

"Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together," a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were "getting serious."

The couple was recently spotted together grabbing lunch at The Ivy, the famed Beverly Hills restaurant, last month.

Hemsworth’s new Quibi show Most Dangerous Game is now available to stream on the platform.