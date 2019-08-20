Liam Hemsworth Hangs Out Shirtless with Brother Chris in Australia After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is sticking close to family in Australia after addressing his split from Miley Cyrus.

The youngest Hemsworth was spotted with older brother Chris Hemsworth and friends on the beach in their native country, with both brothers showing off their toned physiques.

Liam, 29, and Chris, 36, were seen boogie boarding in the latest beach outing for the close duo. They’ve previously been seen surfing and walking around Byron Bay, where Chris lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids — daughter India, 7, and 5-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

Liam’s beach day comes just days after he addressed his split from Cyrus, 26, in an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed they had separated.

“Hi all,” Hemsworth wrote alongside a photo of a beach sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

He went on to share that their split is a “private matter” and that he will not “be making any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”

“Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he concluded.

Cyrus has since been seen spending time with Brody Jenner’s recent ex Kaitlynn Carter. The singer also seemingly addressed their split in a surprise single titled “Slide Away.”

A rep for the “Mother’s Daughter” singer confirmed the couple’s separation to PEOPLE exclusively on Aug. 10, nearly eight months after they tied the knot in December 2018. A source tells PEOPLE the two have actually been split for months.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”