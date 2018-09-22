Liam Hemsworth's Latest Scare Tactic Causes Miley Cyrus to Hilariously 'F— Up' Her Lipstick

Liam Hemsworth‘s latest attempt to scare Miley Cyrus saw the singer seeing red.

The 28-year-old actor shared yet another hilarious video of himself scaring his fiancée on his Instagram Stories Friday. Hemsworth, who loves to play pranks on the singer, took a video of himself driving as Cyrus applied red lipstick in the passenger seat.

Taking a moment to show his mischievous face on camera, Hemsworth let out a loud yell that caught Cyrus off guard which caused her to fumble with her lipstick.

Not a fan of his joke, Cyrus, 25, turned to him and screamed, “You are going to f— up my f—— LIPSTICK!” as he laughed.

While the couple generally keeps a low profile these days, Hemsworth has taken to sharing his various escapades in scaring Cyrus on social media.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Earlier this month, Hemsworth terrified Cyrus after he waited for her in a dark part of their home. As Cyrus turned on the lights, he jumped out and gave a loud growl causing the “Malibu” singer to jump back.

“You f—— c—, I hate you so much,” Cyrus said. “Liam! You’re so f—— annoying.”

Hemsworth turned toward the camera and said, “That was a harsh one.”

In the caption of the video, the actor wrote, “Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad…almost.”

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Scares Miley Cyrus Yet Again in Funny Video Amid Rumors the Couple Had Split

Hemsworth shared another video in August where he stepped on his car brakes while driving.

The moment startled Cyrus as she tensed up and screamed.

“My f—– neck!” she said. “Gets her every time 😂,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.