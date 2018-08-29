Liam Hemsworth Scares Miley Cyrus After Posting Sweet Selfie of the Couple: 'Gets Her Every Time'

Liam Hemsworth is at it again!

The 28-year-old actor caught fiancée Miley Cyrus off guard after he shared a sweet selfie of them and one of their dogs on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday.

“Strolls with my girls,” Hemsworth captioned the selfie of Cyrus looking off in the distance, seemingly unaware he was taking a photo.

Soon after, the former Hunger Games actor was back to his prankster ways when he shared a video of himself and Cyrus inside their car.

Strolls with my girls. pic.twitter.com/EgL7IC4ISk — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) August 28, 2018

Hemsworth sported a black camouflage mask as Cyrus, 25, told him, “Look at me, baby. What about me?”

“You’re not hidden like I am,” he told her as she said, “Please don’t hit the deer. Look at the babies, they’re still lounging.”

In the next instant, Hemsworth stepped on the brakes scaring Cyrus and causing her to tense up and scream.

“My f—– neck!” she said. “Gets her every time 😂,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time Hemsworth has scared Cyrus.

He has spooked the pop star several times before throughout their relationship.

In July, amid reports the couple had split, Hemsworth shared a hilarious video that let their fans know they were still together.

In the video, which the actor shared on his Instagram Story, the pair can be seen jamming out in a car together while filming a selfie video — before actor screamed and something popped out in front of Cyrus’ face.

“I’m gonna beat the s—” the singer said before stopping herself from finishing the sentence.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

In May, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer spoke out about a video Hemsworth had shared at the time, which featured him hiding at the foot of a staircase and then popping out to scare his unsuspecting fiancée.

“F— you! I hate you, I’m going to cry!” she shouted during the clip, which Hemsworth captioned: “She loves when I do this.”

“I was already scared,” she told Kimmel. “That was what was so annoying. I was putting — and this was bad, I know that it’s May, and I was putting our Christmas decorations away finally. I like lights, and I like shiny things and elves, and they just live for like a whole summer. So now it was time, May 1, Christmas has gotta go.”

“So I was already in this really creepy basement and so I was coming up to say, ‘Oh my god, that basement is so scary,’ and then he jumped out at the worst time,” she continued, before adding that she’s not sure why she hasn’t caught on to his tricks yet.

While Cyrus remarked that she has tried to get Hemsworth back, there’s just one thing standing in her way: how loud she is.

“I’m obviously very loud so I’m not good at scaring people,” Cyrus continued, adding that whenever she tries, “He’s like, ‘I can hear you back there behind the door.’ ”