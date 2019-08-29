Liam Hemsworth Returns to Instagram for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth made his return to social media for a special announcement.

The Australian actor posted on Instagram for the first time since filing for divorce from ex Miley Cyrus, to promote his new movie Killerman. Hemsworth last posted on the site to give a statement on his separation from the pop star, in which he wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness.”

“Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th,” Hemsworth, 29, shared on Instagram alongside a photo taken during filming. “I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography.”

In the photograph, Hemsworth has fake blood dripping down his head in what looks to be a tense scene.

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved,” the actor added. “Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen.”

In the gritty thriller, Hemsworth takes on a darker role starring as Moe Diamond, a New York City money launderer who wakes up from a car crash with no memory. He finds himself with millions in stolen cash and drugs, and on the run from dirty cops violently hunting him down.

Hemsworth’s previous post on Instagram is the only time he’s addressed his split since PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news two days earlier.

“Hi all,” Hemsworth wrote alongside a photo of a beach sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Days later, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from the pop star, per documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split after seven months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, at her family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Killerman makes its way into theaters on Friday, Aug. 30.