Liam Hemsworth Says He's Been Relying on Exercise to 'Stay Balanced' in Wake of Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is staying active in the aftermath of his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The actor, 30, is featured on the cover of Men’s Health Australia in which he opened up about his toned physique.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” Hemsworth told the magazine.

When asked if his focus has been on “rebuilding,” Hemsworth laughed and said, “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Hemsworth split from ex-wife Miley Cyrus in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. The Hunger Games star filed for divorce that same month and it was finalized in January.

Since then, Hemsworth has moved on with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. Hemsworth and Brooks were first linked in December when the actor was photographed introducing the model to his parents.

They went public with their romance in January, when they were seen exchanging a kiss during a beach day in Byron Bay, Australia.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the duo, adding that they were “getting serious.”

The couple was recently spotted together grabbing lunch at The Ivy, the famed Beverly Hills restaurant, last month.

Hemsworth’s new Quibi show Most Dangerous Game is now available to stream on the platform.