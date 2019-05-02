Liam Hemsworth Reveals the One Sentimental Possession He Misses After Devastating House Fire

Liam Hemsworth and his wife Miley Cyrus lost their house and many of their possessions during the devastating California fires last year, but there’s one item in particular that Hemsworth wishes he had saved.

The 29-year-old actor spoke to GQ Australia in an interview published on Wednesday, where he opened up about how he learned that the fire had destroyed his home.

“My house was in the middle of the red zone,” he said. “My property is super dry, with big eucalyptus trees, and I’d been saying for years that if ever there was a spark in the canyons, it was just going to go up.”

Hemsworth continued: “About three or four a.m., I got a call from Miley. She’d found out from a friend, and that was when she told me it was gone. That was pretty gut-wrenching. It was actually real. And it’s just a hard, hard thing to come to terms with.”

The actor then revealed the possession he misses the most out of everything that was destroyed in the fire.

“Overnight, you literally lose all your possessions and your space, your nest,” he said. “Obviously there are photos and things like that, but the one thing I wish I did grab was this Rolex that Lionsgate had given me as a present, after the first Hunger Games film came out.”

“I always imagined giving it to my first son or something,” the actor shared. “I don’t hold too much sentiment to possessions, but that was probably the one thing I wish I’d taken.”

Hemsworth starred in The Hunger Games alongside Jennifer Lawrence in 2012.

In November, during the aftermath of the fire, Hemsworth shared a photo that showed all that was left of the Malibu home he shared with Cyrus.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he began the lengthy caption that accompanied a striking image of their burnt out walls, with the charred remains of the letters “L-O-V-E” that once decorated the space.

“Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the Hunger Games star continued. “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

Cyrus, meanwhile, mourned the loss of their home on Twitter, writing, “Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.”

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left,” she added.

Shortly after the fire, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December following their first meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song.

During the GQ interview, Hemsworth said that the wedding was “going to happen eventually,” but admitted the fire helped push them to the altar.

“I was 18 when I met Miley,” he said. “We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren’t planning to have a wedding anytime soon.”

He continued: “Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit.”