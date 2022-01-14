Liam Hemsworth celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday with his family and girlfriend leading the well-wishes

Liam Hemsworth's Model Girlfriend Posts Shirtless Photo of Him on His 32nd Birthday

Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend quietly celebrated the actor's birthday in a special way.

Model Gabriella Brooks, 25, shared a black-and-white shirtless photo of Liam playing with their dog with the words "birthday boy" written over it on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Liam, who turned 32, appeared in a second photo on Brooks' Instagram Story in which she shared a black-and-white selfie of the two together.

The Hunger Games actor thanked his family, friends and fans for their birthday wishes in a video posted to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Love you all! These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey! Cheers guys!"

In the clip, the actor also thanked his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, for giving him a membership to Chris' fitness app, Centr.

Liam Hemsworth Credit: Liam Hemsworth/instagram

"Special thank you to my brother Chris for giving me 10% off on a Centr fit membership," Liam said. "I mean, what a gift, the gift of health. Really appreciate it mate, just the kick in the a-- that I needed to continue on my fitness journey."

Chris simply responded in the comments section, "😂😂😂."

Earlier in the day, Chris, 38, shared a shirtless photo of Liam, joking in the caption that "hopefully" this year he will "finally" get into shape. The Thor actor even offered his sibling a "family discount" to his fitness training program.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪 To help with your transformation I'm gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount," Chris wrote. "Love you."