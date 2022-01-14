Liam Hemsworth's Model Girlfriend Posts Shirtless Photo of Him on His 32nd Birthday
Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend quietly celebrated the actor's birthday in a special way.
Model Gabriella Brooks, 25, shared a black-and-white shirtless photo of Liam playing with their dog with the words "birthday boy" written over it on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
Liam, who turned 32, appeared in a second photo on Brooks' Instagram Story in which she shared a black-and-white selfie of the two together.
The Hunger Games actor thanked his family, friends and fans for their birthday wishes in a video posted to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Love you all! These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey! Cheers guys!"
RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Pokes Fun at Brother Liam on His Birthday: 'Get in Shape and Take Care of Yourself'
In the clip, the actor also thanked his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, for giving him a membership to Chris' fitness app, Centr.
"Special thank you to my brother Chris for giving me 10% off on a Centr fit membership," Liam said. "I mean, what a gift, the gift of health. Really appreciate it mate, just the kick in the a-- that I needed to continue on my fitness journey."
Chris simply responded in the comments section, "😂😂😂."
Earlier in the day, Chris, 38, shared a shirtless photo of Liam, joking in the caption that "hopefully" this year he will "finally" get into shape. The Thor actor even offered his sibling a "family discount" to his fitness training program.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself 😂💪 To help with your transformation I'm gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount," Chris wrote. "Love you."
He also included a photo of Liam giving the thumbs up next to gifts, balloons and a birthday cake, plus a throwback photo of his brother as a child.