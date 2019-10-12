Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown Share a Kiss During PDA-Filled Outing in N.Y.C.

Liam Hemsworth is spending time with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown after his split from Miley Cyrus.

After being spotted together for the first time in New York City on Thursday, the two were later seen kissing and holding hands during a night out. For their second outing, the 29-year-old Australian actor wore a navy jacket over a black T-shirt, while Brown, 22, opted for a black scoop neck shirt paired with black pants.

The pair were seen partying at two bars: The Flower Shop and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre. At one point during their outing, they shared a sweet kiss, and in one silly moment, Hemsworth could be seen goofily picking up a traffic cone and placing it over his shoulder.

Hemsworth and Brown, who is also Australian, were first seen on Thursday, where they grabbed a meal at Sant Ambroeus before heading out on a stroll hand-in-hand. (Reps for the two did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The actors’ outings come on the heels of Cyrus’ apparent new relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson.

She and Simpson have been sharing a slew of cuddly, romantic social media posts together lately. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old pop star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had returned home from the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery, and that Simpson was by her side as she recovered.

Her news came alongside a sweet selfie, shot as she hugged a shirtless Simpson, 22, from behind.

Cyrus and Simpson’s romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Hemsworth has been linked to someone new since news of his split from Cyrus broke this summer.

The Hunger Games star spent time in Australia laying low after their breakup, mostly spending time with brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The duo was often seen surfing and walking around Byron Bay, where Chris lives with wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

Hemsworth has only addressed the breakup once: with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce from the “Slide Away” singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.