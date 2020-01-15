Liam Hemsworth Is Getting ‘Serious’ with New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Says Source

For Liam Hemsworth, heartbreak is so last year.

Nearly five months after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus, the Isn’t It Romantic star, 30, was seen on Jan. 3 smooching model Gabriella Brooks on the beach in their native Australia. According to a source in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Hunger Games alum and Brooks, 21, are getting “serious” after first being linked together in mid-December.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” the insider says.

In December, Hemsworth introduced his new flame to his parents, Craig and Leonie, during a lunch outing. “Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his parents,” the source confirms.

Hemsworth and Brooks enjoy the same hobbies — exercising, surfing and relaxing at the beach — and the Australian actor‘s pals get along with Brooks too. “Liam has been in a great mood,” the source says.

Before Hemsworth got together with Brooks, he stepped out with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in New York City in October. Hemsworth and Brown, 22, kissed and held hands during a night out that included stops at The Flower Shop and the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.

As for Hemsworth’s pop star ex, 27, she briefly dated reality star Kaitlynn Carter over the summer before moving on with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson in October. Cyrus and Simpson plan to work on a musical project together and she wished him a happy birthday on Friday, calling the 23-year-old “my best friend in the entire world.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, reportedly reached a settlement agreement in late December, though their divorce isn’t expected to be finalized until March.

“Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE last month. “She just wants to move on.”