Liam Hemsworth Introduces Model Gabriella Brooks to His Parents, Sparking Romance Rumors

Liam Hemsworth is sparking romance rumors after a very personal outing with a new woman in his life.

The actor, 29, was photographed introducing model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, on Friday while in Byron Bay, Australia.

Brooks, 21, appeared to hit it off with the Hemsworths as she greeted Leonie with a hug before the group enjoyed lunch.

A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. PEOPLE has reached out to Brooks’ manager.

Liam’s outing comes four months after his split from ex Miley Cyrus in August after less than a year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE at the time in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam has only addressed his breakup with Cyrus once in August: with an Instagram post after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce from the singer just days later.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Liam captioned a shot of a beach sunset.

In October, Hemsworth was spotted strolling the streets of New York City with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown — the first time he was linked to someone following his split from Cyrus.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the relationship was “very new.”

“Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her,” the insider added. A different source told PEOPLE Hemsworth and Brown met after being introduced by friends.

The pair were later spotted kissing and holding hands, with an onlooker telling PEOPLE, “They looked really happy and into each other. There was lots of PDA.”