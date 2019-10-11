Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands with Actress Maddison Brown After Miley Cyrus Split

Does Liam Hemsworth have a new lady in his life?

Two months after his split with ex-wife Miley Cyrus went public, the Australian actor was spotted out with in New York City on Thursday, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Hemsworth, 29, and his companion — whom is reportedly fellow Australian actress and Dynasty star Maddison Brown — were spotted having a meal at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village before going on a stroll while holding hands. The Hunger Games star wore a denim jacket over a t-shirt, while his date opted for a patterned blouse, black jacket and jeans.

Reps for Hemsworth and Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown TMZ.com

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Returns Home from the Hospital and Shares Sweet Snap with Shirtless Cody Simpson

The actor’s outing comes on the heels of Cyrus’ apparent new relationship with Australian musician Cody Simpson.

She and Simpson have been sharing a a slew of cuddly, romantic social media posts together lately. Just on Wednesday, Cyrus, 26, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had returned home from the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery, and that Simpson, 22, was by her side as she recovered.

Her news came alongside a sweet selfie, shot as she hugged a shirtless Simpson from behind.

Simpson — who had been by Cyrus’ side in the hospital, serenading her with a tune — later shared an update to his own Instagram Stories, first sharing a selfie of the couple and later a solo snap of Cyrus wearing a sweatshirt that cleverly read “freedom.”

“My sick girl finally free,” he wrote.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Instagram

Image zoom Cody Simpson Instagram

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending a lot of time together lately, including a movie date on Sunday and a steamy “make-out session” at eatery Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on Oct. 3.

Their new romance follows Cyrus’ back-to-back breakups, first with Hemsworth and most recently with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter ended their whirlwind romance three weeks ago, while Cyrus and Hemsworth ended their seven-month marriage one month prior.

RELATED: Is Miley Cyrus Slamming Ex Liam Hemsworth in New Song ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’? Fans Think So

While fans have begun to question whether Cyrus is moving too fast with Simpson, the star doesn’t appear to be fazed.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus wrote, referencing her relationship with Hemsworth. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

Image zoom Cody Simpson; Miley Cyrus Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she said, pointing out that if she were man, she probably wouldn’t be receiving the same level of scrutiny.

The songstress went on to let her fans and everyone else know that they should get used to seeing her dating, which she admitted is also new to her, as she was in a serious relationship with Hemsworth for most of her teens and early 20s.

“With the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R … and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Don’t f—ing pity me, that’s not what I’m asking for. I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!”