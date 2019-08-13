Liam Hemsworth Spotted Out Surfing in Australia for the First Time After Miley Cyrus Split

A newly single Liam Hemsworth is catching some waves.

The Isn’t It Romantic star, 29, was spotted heading to the beach in Byron Bay, Australi,a on Tuesday, his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth was photographed with a surfboard in hand and wearing a wetsuit during his outing Down Under.

The actor’s beach trip came one day after he addressed his split from Cyrus, 26, for the first time in an Instagram post that featured a photo of a sunset over a beach.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” his caption read. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The couple announced their breakup in a statement exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday, just seven months after tying the knot.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source told PEOPLE, however, that the split actually came months prior to the announcement — and was the result of some serious contemplation.

“[Cyrus] really fought to make it work,” the source said. “She wanted to go to therapy. She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place.”

The singer appeared to break her silence on the breakup on Sunday with a social media post encouraging her followers not to “fight evolution,” because “change is inevitable.”

Since calling it quits, Cyrus has been spending time with friends and family, including sister Brandi and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who joined her on a recent trip to Italy.

Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner, and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer were photographed kissing and cuddling over the weekend, though a source told PEOPLE that Cyrus did not introduce Carter, 30, as her girlfriend, instead referring to her as a “friend.”

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the insider said. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

The Hannah Montana alum and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song and had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship before they were engaged in 2012. They split one year later, only to reconcile in 2015 and tie the knot in December 2018.